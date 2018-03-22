Tax cuts for the rich tickle Buchanan’s fancy

Did everyone receive the flyer from Rep. Vern Buchanan touting the tax cuts? Did anyone happen to notice the obscure article about the February Federal Deficit hitting $215 billion? That one-month deficit is what used to be considered a big annual deficit, and it puts us on track for an annual deficit in excess of $2 trillion — the greatest deficit the federal government has ever generated.
Every dollar of these tax cuts will be covered by additional borrowing and paid back with interest by our kids and grandkids. Enjoy the ride over the next few years, because the historical impact of such cuts is a financial crash.
Coolidge cut taxes in 1924, 1926 and 1928, and we got the Great Depression after the roaring ’20s. Reagan cut taxes in the ’80s, and the market crashed in 1987 and the S&L crisis followed in 1989. Bush cut taxes in 2001, and 2003 gave us the bubbles of 2004 - 2007 only to culminate in the Great Recession.
So hold on, the coming crash could be worse than the past three because our national debt will not be able to sustain bailouts like during the Great Recession again. The economy certainly did not need the tax cuts, seems that it was all about hiding the tax cuts for the rich who are the ones benefiting the most, hence Buchanan’s happiness. Then they wanted to cut food stamps because the budget was in this giant deficit.
So the plan is to starve the poor and fatten up the rich and crash the whole thing. Don’t we have wonderful leadership.
John Zimmerman
Bradenton
