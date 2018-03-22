Dear Mr. President: ‘I had such great hopes’

Dear Mr. President,
When you ran for President, you made a lot of promises about fixing the economy. We all know from experience that politicians always make promises; and often they do not keep them.
Yes, I know you’re not a politician; you do things differently. You are The Great Negotiator. So we don’t really know, or at least we can’t be sure of, your core beliefs – a position taken may be the beginning of a negotiation.
So far your presidential record on the economy is outstanding, way beyond our greatest hopes or expectations. The combination of income tax reductions, bringing down corporate taxes to a world-competitive level, and beginning the arduous task of trimming economically-destructive federal regulations, has given the economy an enormous boost. These have been nearly miraculous achievements.
During your presidential campaign you promised to renegotiate better trade agreements; and you promised to bring back jobs to the United States.
Being a University of Pennsylvania Wharton School graduate, you should know better than most of us that fair trade is good for everyone. Especially you should know that driving up prices by restricting imports (or pricing them out of the market) harms an expanding economy. Yes, increasing domestic employment may be good while an economy is in the doldrums. But it is counter-productive toward expanding the economy.
Now that you have given the economy a huge boost, you are countering that superb achievement by restricting imports. Surely you know that for every steel worker in the U.S., there are 30 others working in factories that use steel to make other products.
When you first threatened huge steel and aluminum import duties, I thought this was the opening posture from which to negotiate better deals for us. Next I thought (or maybe just hoped) you were going to focus on China trade to get leverage over North Korea. Neither seems to be the case; belatedly I realize you really are going to favor a small segment of the economy over the interests of an overwhelming majority.
Sad, so sad. I had such great hopes.
John Sheridan Thomas
Bradenton
