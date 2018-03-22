Searching for answers after yet another school shooting

No one just decides to pick up a firearm and proceed to kill as many as possible. In the case of school shootings, which until recently has been historically nonexistent, activists, the news media and the authorities are very possibly overly narrow in citing causes and looking for answers.
School shootings, to date, are carried out against the students by their peers. Perhaps some students feel a deep sense of grievance because of bullying, ridicule, indifference, student politics or resistance to fitting in. While a rare product, the seeds of such grievous acts may quite possibly be sewn inside the school itself. These are not the only reasons, but they may be a significant contributing factor for a student to justify, in his own mind, such a horrific against his fellow students.
Perhaps we are living the results of the plunge in morality, ethics and civility over the past 60 years.
Patrick Neylan
Bradenton
