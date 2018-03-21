African elephants face extinction after this move by Trump

I recently saw an article in the newspaper stating, “The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport...” What a horror to see that all the work and efforts to protect elephants and other large animals from extinction is ignored by a president who has little conservation or environmental concerns.
I recall seeing a picture in a popular magazine of President Trump’s eldest son posing with the bodies of animal trophies taken from a hunt in Africa. Could our president be increasing the artificial set-up of the hunting range for his sons, family and friends? How could anyone who knows the fragile environment of animals in their natural setting set out on such slaughters? Large animals have no place to hide.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it would lift an Obama-era ban on elephants imported from Zimbabwe and Zambia. The agency contends that encouraging the wealthy big-game hunters to kill threatened species would help raise money for conservation programs. I ask, how can we conserve wildlife when we are opening the door to their extinction? No promises were given by the Fish and Wildlife Service how to use the hunting fees, etc. to protect animals or increase their habitat. All I see is the loss of animals that should be protected from those who have need to kill because they have the money and the law says they can.
This includes Trump and others who live without concern for the world in which we live. Extinction is forever and the animals, the environment, and we the people, deserve more than a picture in a book of animals no longer among the living.
Never miss a local story.
Dolores Sauer
Palmetto
Comments