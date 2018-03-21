This busy Walmart needs a left-turn signal. Will Bradenton listen?

Does anyone know what it would take to get a left-turn signal installed coming out of Walmart on Cortez Road near 59th Street?
More traffic comes out of the Cape Vista neighborhood to go straight into Walmart than in the past, especially with snowbirds here. There are usually several cars trying to turn left from Cape Vista, also, and you can’t see around them to see if cars are coming across. And for some reason, the ones coming straight across think they have to speed up going across Cortez Road into the Walmart parking lot. They give you the “road rage” look if you happen to hold your breath and turn left and get in their way.
I think other Walmarts in the area have left-turn lanes coming out of their parking lots. I tend to think that if some of the City Council members lived in these local neighborhoods and shopped at this Walmart, there would have been one installed long ago, especially if THEY had to make a left turn.
Come on, City of Bradenton, do something for everyone’s safety.
Mike Scruggs
Bradenton
