Long-time school employee urges ‘yes’ on 1-mill referendum

I urge all eligible voters in Manatee County to vote YES on March 20 on the 1-mill increase for operational purposes for public schools in Manatee County. As the current interim principal of Rowlett Academy and a 35-year employee of the Manatee County School System, I know first hand of the problems that our schools are facing, competing for the limited talent available to teach our children in our county.
Although Manatee County schools are filled with many outstanding teachers and other employees, it is extremely difficult to compete with neighboring counties who are paying their employees far better than we are able to for the same work. Not only are many of our best and brightest leaving our county for better pay, but it is extremely difficult to recruit new graduates or experienced teachers to come to our county when two neighboring counties are paying them far more than we can for their talents.
Using past financial problems for not supporting our schools is unfair. Many positive changes have happened over the past few years to show most reasonable people that our leadership is fiscally responsible. Whether you like the current leadership is irrelevant. This is about supporting the children, our teachers and all the employees of the Manatee County School System.
Great teachers and great administrators make a difference in the quality of education our children receive. We owe it to our children to give them the very best educators we can. Let's keep our best and brightest here for many years to come. Let's make sure we are competitive with our neighboring counties to attract the very best employees we can. Please vote YES on Tuesday for the 1 mill increase to support our CHILDREN!
Never miss a local story.
Brian Flynn
Interim Principal, Rowlett Academy
Bradenton
Comments