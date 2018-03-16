LWBA urges residents to vote ‘yes’

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance is excited about the opportunity for voters in Manatee and Sarasota Counties to take a positive step in continuing to improve the overall educational opportunities here in our community. We strongly believe both millage referendums being proposed are worthy of our support and action, and we are encouraging all voters to vote “yes.”
At the Alliance, we believe having good schools translates to good business and a better lifestyle for all in our area. Our organization recently hosted a luncheon at which both Superintendents Dr. Greene and Dr. Bowden shared the specific details of the importance of this funding provided by the referendums, essential to maintaining competitive teacher salaries and enhancing the overall student educational experience. Both districts have established financial oversight committees to provide accountability for monitoring these funds and we believe both districts will be good stewards of the money.
We encourage all Manatee and Sarasota County voters to step up and vote “yes.” It’s a solid vote for our kids and their future.
Heather Kasten, president and CEO
Kim French, Chairman of the Board
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance
