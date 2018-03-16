Don’t fall for scare tactics; vote ‘no’

When I first came to Manatee County in the 70s, it was one of the most reasonable areas in Florida to live in. Over the years it has become just the opposite and now is one of the highest taxed counties in the state due to the lack of accountability and taxes. The county wants to have all the toys and, of course, we the people wind up paying for it through new taxes, a half cent here and a penny there.
The notion that we will loose teachers without a new tax is just a scare tactic. There is more than enough money to give our teachers (and others) a raise “but” it would call for new budgeting system and accountability. Just say “no” to any new taxes and like Washington — Let’s clean the local swamp.
Bob Petty
Bradenton
