School board’s past performance gets a ‘no’ vote

The Manatee County School District is asking the public to award them an additional millage that will bring $33 million per year into the district coffers.
This is in addition to the $33 million per year awarded to them in November of 2017 for the sales tax.
If any of you remember, in 2002 when the district asked for the initial sales tax monies, the district made a “promise” in writing detailing where the monies would be spent.
In 2012, I was serving on the Sales Tax Committee which presumably was to be overseeing the spending of those monies. The committee issued a report that, in fact, the district had not kept any of their promises. Instead of the district attempting to account for these funds, they decided to close down the committee.
This is the important part — there has been no accounting of the sales tax monies received since 2012. That is $150 million unaccounted for.
Now that the district wants more monies, they are scrambling to come up with a report on those lost funds. Any report that comes out in the future should be regarded with skepticism.
The only reason that the dstrict is interested in being accountable to the public now is because they want more money from you.
Past performance is indicative of future results.
Vote ‘no’ extra millage.
Scott Pailthorp
Parrish
