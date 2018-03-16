Additional tax will benefit students

The REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) wants to be clear: we support the additional property tax for the benefit of the students, staff and the continued prosperity of Manatee County’s future. These students and our community deserve this needs-based boost of reliable transportation and the best teachers we can afford with competitive salaries.
The RASM Public Policy Committee and Board of Directors did not arrive at our decision lightly, considering the history of school board infighting, public mistrust of past performance and an inevitable resistance to change and additional taxation. We researched independently, spoke with community stakeholders and then privately interviewed both Dr. Greene and staff as well as the most vocal opposition in a round-table setting. Yet our decision to support was unanimous.
Homebuyers, with or without school-aged children, consistently search for and choose to relocate to neighborhoods near well-funded schools with “good ratings” and engaged community support. Data consistently shows home values increasing around schools with the best ratings and highest student engagement. You may have probably made such a move yourself, and even sacrificed to do so.
Although the additional cost of a special election is not ideal, we understand the necessity for Dr. Greene and staff to confidently recruit teachers for the coming school year. The School District of Manatee County, as a result of many tough choices and firm budgets of late, is once again balanced in the black. We are confident that the school district will put the additional funds from this referendum to good use. We hope that you and other members of our business community join us in our support.
Greg Owens
REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee 2018 President
Christina Pitchford
RASM Public Policy Committee Chair
