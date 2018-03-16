United Way Suncoast: Vote for the Manatee schools referendum

United Way Suncoast aims to break the cycle of generational poverty. That is why we endorse the March 20th referendum for an additional millage to support Manatee County Schools, and encourage you to vote “yes” on Tuesday.
With the Manatee Schools referendum comes an opportunity to support children and families, which is the focus of our United Way programs. An additional mill will raise $33 million, the majority of which would go to teacher and staff salaries to increase the school day by 30 minutes. Students in Manatee County have had 30 minutes less instructional time compared to Sarasota County since their millage was first passed in 2002. The effect is that the Sarasota County Class of 2018 had a year more of instructional time in their K-12 career compared to Manatee County students.
The Manatee millage increase would also support technology and career programs. Funding would be reserved for charter schools. These are investments in developing a future workforce, which is why the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, Lakewood Ranch Regional Business Alliance and Manatee Chamber of Commerce have endorsed the referendum.
There is a case to be made that Manatee schools should act more like a business and cut waste to increase salaries and fund new programs. But, cutting alone will not match the public investment that would occur if the millage is approved. Manatee County voters have already approved a sales tax for school buildings, but that funding cannot be used for operational purposes. The homeowner’s cost of an additional millage would be about $200 for the average Manatee County home. The benefit would be making sure Manatee County students are getting the tools they need to be as successful as their peers in the region.
Never miss a local story.
Children will drive our community in the future. We must invest in them. That is why we ask you to vote “yes” on Tuesday for the Manatee County Schools referendum.
Suzanne McCormick
President and CEO of United Way Suncoast, which serves DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties
Comments