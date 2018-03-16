District should get finances in order first

Dear Fatigued Taxpayer: The Manatee Country School District is wasting $300,000 on a special election when it should have waited until August at no cost.
Many school employees express mistrust in the leadership. It’s risky management to fund ongoing payroll from a temporary tax. The district stated if the tax doesn’t pass next time, it will take the pay away. The district’s recruiting tool: Come work for us, but in four years, we may take your pay away.
Compensation packages should be competitive. It can be done without a tax increase. Use additional revenue the district receives each year; or cut waste from its $884 million budget. The Chairman of the Board recently stated there is 10 percent waste.
The NEA does not endorse an extended school day. The union agreed to work an extra 15 minutes, not 30. The district states 15 minutes will come from planning contrary to the Union stating “teachers will not lose planning time.”
A new computer package was approved May 2016 at $9 million, then 18 months later, the cost soared to $19 million, more than double. There is no foresight to plan correctly.
This district obsesses over the Sarasota County School District instead of focusing on its own issues. If this district wants to be like Sarasota, it should conduct itself like Sarasota: Don’t manage from crisis and stop wasting money!
The district is making an “Iron Clad” commitment to have a finance committee oversee the funds. We have had committees in the past without success.
In November 2017, it was disclosed that a school bank account had not been reconciled in 11 months. The CFO resigned, and the Superintendent failed to disclose this to Board members at its meeting the next day.
The district should get its financial affairs in order before it takes more of our money. Vote “no” on Tuesday.
Garin C. Hoover
Bradenton
