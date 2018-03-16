Teacher implores Manatee to vote ‘yes’

Driving home last night from work, I noticed many “Vote No on March 20th” signs displayed along the common areas in front of businesses. I grew up here. I went to elementary, middle and high school here. My parents were both in education, and I know what it’s like to grow up with both parents being educators.
For the life of me, I can not understand the thinking behind voting “no” on this referendum. I am not particularly political, but the blatant disregard for hardworking teachers by those who “want accountability” is only going to punish the wrong people. Teachers demonstrate their accountability daily. Teachers pour their hearts and souls into what they do. They often put in 10-hour work days at school, attend their students’ sporting events, recitals, and maybe even their birthday parties on weekends. And that’s not even taking into account the lesson planning they also accomplish during their couple days off. They purchase supplies out of their own pockets, shop at Goodwill bookstores and garage sales often to keep their classroom library stocked with books, and of course, grade papers, answer emails and calls, bake treats, sew costumes, create charts, banners, and manipulatives that are used in lessons, always thinking of engaging ways to do what they do. All after being at school many days 10 or more hours. All after getting home, cooking dinner, doing dishes, and putting their own children to bed. And all for their beloved students.
Does the public really not appreciate what teachers do and the sacrifices they make on a daily basis? Do they truly not understand the relationships teachers build with their students in order to create a safe place, long lasting learning, and memories they will have for a lifetime? Do those people scattering the “Vote No” signs not have a teacher that they can look back on and not think of the difference that person made in their life? Shame on everyone of you who has put one of those signs in the ground because, of course, you had a teacher or two or three or a dozen that sacrificed for you, in spite of the meager salary that was earned.
When you go to the polls, think back to the teachers that inspired you, and please vote with them in mind, honoring the devotion they had to you.
Amy Hood
Bradenton
