Tax increase essential for economic development

The Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors is joining with other leadership organizations concerned about Manatee County’s future in supporting the 1 mill tax for Manatee County public schools. We believe this initiative is essential to the success of economic development efforts in Manatee County.
We know a strong educational system is vital to economic development. Good schools are a key factor as businesses decide where to locate or expand. Employers need well-educated and trained workers. Employees that you are seeking to recruit and retain also consider schools when deciding where to locate their families.
Our schools need additional resources to attract and retain the best and brightest teachers to train a skilled workforce. Manatee County’s public schools are experiencing a shortage of 300 teachers, and we remain at a competitive disadvantage in attracting and retaining qualified teachers. The average wage for teachers in Manatee County is $45,800, compared to $54,500 in Sarasota County.
Manatee County has been graded a “B” district, compared to Sarasota County, which is an “A” district. If our school system’s reputation continues to lag behind other communities, so will our ability to attract high-impact companies that will help to diversify our economy.
Never miss a local story.
We believe that the citizens’ oversight committee to be established as part of this initiative will provide greater accountability in applying the additional funds where they are intended. Information about the referendum and how the additional money would be spent is available at https://forwardmanatee.com.
We encourage Manatee County voters to carefully consider the facts on this important matter and vote “yes” on March 20.
Sharon Hillstrom, president, Bradenton Area EDC
Kirk Boylston, CEO Chair, Bradenton Area EDC
Comments