Board members hurt referendum chances

Let me be clear: I support and will be voting “yes” for the millage increase referendum to support teachers and schools on March 20.
As a recently-retired educator, I know the intrinsic rewards of teaching and working with young people are incalculable.
What is calculable, though, is the monthly paycheck. And Manatee County lags behind its neighbors in salaries and has lost numerous excellent teachers as a result.
What I cannot support, however, are the childish actions of school board chair Scott Hopes and board member David Miner.
Never miss a local story.
Their antics in the board parking lot have certainly cost the ballot measure many votes. And because of their threats and sophomoric behavior, I can’t blame voters for their lack of confidence that the board will make sound, principled decisions to allocate the monies for teacher and staff salaries.
Indeed, were these two board members to drive erratically in a school parking lot, or to make a threat about using a gun (really Mr. Hopes, in the wake of Parkland?) at a school, each would be severely disciplined.
So, please, voters, ignore the misbehavior on the school board. Support the troops on the ground — our teachers, substitutes, and bus drivers — and vote “yes” on Tuesday.
Robin Hardy
Bradenton
Comments