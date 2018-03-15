We should be ashamed of our legacy

Recently, students in Parkland and around the country have been expressing their frustration at politicians using the expression, “Shame on you.” Actually from my point of view it should be, “Shame on me.” Stop for a moment and think about what we are handing down to our adolescents, it’s quite a legacy. Think about our decreasing educational standing in the world. Once we firmly believed that we were No. 1 whereas in reality we are now far from it.
Think about handing over the reins to a planet that is melting with a crippling national debt and race relations just waiting for the next explosion. Add to this a confusing and dangerous relationship with Russia along with a long range spitting contest with North Korea and you can sense the real anxiety and unhappiness of our youth.
Looking ahead they have an incomprehensible health care system lurking on the edge of collapse. I applaud the youth of today for standing up and taking chances to facilitate change. Current issues regarding gun control, bump stocks, etc. are issues that should never be politicized. How in your wildest dreams can you make bump stocks a political issue? Perhaps if my enlightened “boomer” generation would have been more proactive, then many lives could have been spared. We should have addressed these issues head on years ago.
So, as I’ve said, the shame belongs to a number of generations, including mine, who have been comatose regarding true life and death issues. We have had numerous chances to make needed changes, but we repeatedly dropped the ball. I wish the youth of today the best of luck. It appears that they will need it.
Len Tabicman
Holmes Beach
