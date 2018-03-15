An open love letter to our young military men and women

I am happy to tell you that I am old enough to be your grandma, but I am unhappy that I must share with each of you my sincerest regrets that my state of Florida has just given you a vote of no-confidence and mistrust in your abilities to act as responsible, conscientious adults in purchasing firearms. No, I am not a shooter or gun owner. I am a teacher who loves and respects students.
I especially love and respect the students who are responsible for saving my life, the students who spent the first few years of their precious adult lives behind a gun saving my life. You make me proud and humbled to be owing an eternal debt to you for the high prices you have paid for my safety.
Because you suspended your life's journey to carry a gun and hundreds of pounds of military equipment on your backs in weather conditions of extreme heat, standing guard in distant nations that may hate my country and me, I am free; but you may no longer have freedom of movement, missing beautiful limbs. You may no longer sleep well at night, as I rest in the shadow of the safe space you have created for me. You have suffered traumas for me. You have suffered disease and sacrificed watching your own little babies come forth from the womb.
I cannot say what you mean to me, but I can pray for you each day of my life that you will receive Divine help to heal all of your wounds, seen and unseen, including the wounds inflicted by those who believe you have no right to defend your families from dangers here at home; while we rest peacefully, having taken away your right to bear the same arms you have borne for us.
Never miss a local story.
Forgive us our sins against you, please.
Beverly Newman, Ed.D.,
Bradenton
Comments