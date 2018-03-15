Is the Americans with Disabilities Act getting the shaft?

Several weeks ago, in the same broadcast, we learned that Melania Trump’s “friend” received $26 million for the inaugural celebration, and now a year later, the Americans with Disabilities got the shaft. Cuts to the ADA was last on Speaker Ryan’s agenda — then they were out the door. Why was it last? Time to get out of Dodge.
One excuse given was that unscrupulous lawyers represented handicapped people in their quest for money. Then the target should be dealing with unscrupulous lawyers and there’s way to do that. Another excuse was shopping malls didn’t want to accommodate with equal access. Cutting funds to a well-intended law needs reasons — not excuses.
A disability is not a luxury; it is not a cake walk. A disability can happen before and at the time of birth, and it can be acquired at any time of life. I taught children with disabilities. It was not difficult; it was a privilege. I personally have a disability. The ADA is about the word “equal” — not about the word “more.”
Many in Congress don’t get it. Tammy Duckworth is a role model in the midst of their chambers. Did she want it? Of course not. She acquired it defending our country. Duckworth faces challenges every day while her cohorts are spared. Why does Ryan and those who voted “yes” bury their heads in the sand and think it will go away.
Perhaps tying their arms together or tying their legs together or tapping their eyes shut for a month would give them an idea of what a disability is like.
How many wheelchairs could $26 million buy?
It’s disgusting that we’ve seen tax breaks for the wealthy but sock-to-the vulnerable people. Shame on them.
Jane Gattuso
Palmetto
