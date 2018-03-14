What does your representative represent?

The next time you go to the voting booth, please consider what your representative actually represents.
Republicans support gun ownership rights including the AR-15 assault rifle responsible for the Sandy Hook, Pulse and Parkland, Florida massacres.
The AR-15 is sinisterly different from a typical 9mm pistol. It was designed to kill large numbers efficiently.
The AR-15 rifle weighs only 6 pounds; 100 bullet magazines can be used. An AR-15 bullet penetrates ballistic gelatin (accurately simulated bodily flesh) between 11.5 and 18 inches depending on the bullet weight, barrel length and distance from target. The muzzle pressure generated varies from 52,000 psi (pounds per square inch) to 78,000 psi.
Never miss a local story.
Bullets exceed supersonic speed at 500 yards. Penetration of a U.S. Steel helmet and a 1/8-inch steel plate is easily achieved at 500 yards as AR-15 bullets travel up to 3,300 feet per second.
When you compare the damage an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun can do to the human body: “One looks like a grenade went off in there,” says Peter Rhee, a trauma surgeon at the University of Arizona. “The other looks like a bad knife cut.”
Bullets for the AR-15 resemble high-power hunting bullets designed to inflict maximum damage.
AR-15 bullets at close range cause massive tissue damage. A bullet from a handgun is slow compared to that from an AR-15.
Bodily cavitation and trauma from a single AR-15 bullet is horrifically more lethally devastating when compared to a 9mm pistol. AR-15 wounds have a low to zero survivability rate.
Sen. Marco Rubio has accepted $3,303,355 in donations so far from the National Rifle Association in his political career.
The next time you vote, please don’t listen to what your NRA supported representatives want … listen to what the survivors of the recent school shooting need.
They need to be safe.
Gerrard Wilbur
Bradenton
Comments