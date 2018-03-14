Letters to the Editor

Permanent Daylight Savings Time is befuddling

March 14, 2018 03:55 PM

The legislature, at the prompting of one of our local solons, has urged that the state of Florida permanently spring an hour ahead of Eastern Standard Time and live forever in that zone of happiness called Daylight Savings Time. By reference to such stodgy indicators as sunrise and sunset, any chronologist worth his sand would find that move befuddling. Bradenton, close to the border with the central time zone its great cities like New Orleans and Chicago, would thus, by decree, share its setting of the clock with that urban giant Gander, Newfoundland. We could avoid this untimely nuttiness. The legislature could simply declare that, for all time, every hour is happy hour in Florida and the drinks are half price. Isn’t that the point?

Bill Dale

Bradenton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Students at Manatee High School call for change

View More Video