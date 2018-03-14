Permanent Daylight Savings Time is befuddling

The legislature, at the prompting of one of our local solons, has urged that the state of Florida permanently spring an hour ahead of Eastern Standard Time and live forever in that zone of happiness called Daylight Savings Time. By reference to such stodgy indicators as sunrise and sunset, any chronologist worth his sand would find that move befuddling. Bradenton, close to the border with the central time zone its great cities like New Orleans and Chicago, would thus, by decree, share its setting of the clock with that urban giant Gander, Newfoundland. We could avoid this untimely nuttiness. The legislature could simply declare that, for all time, every hour is happy hour in Florida and the drinks are half price. Isn’t that the point?
Bill Dale
Bradenton
Comments