Ignorance of gun ban thinking

One tires of reading article after article demanding the abolishing of various guns depending on the egregious happening of the day. Last week it was pistols; the week before it was sniper rifles; this week it is so-called assault rifles. What will it be next week? The hue and cry is, if we ban the gun of the week, we will all be safe.
This way of thinking reflects a total lack of understanding of human nature in regards to banning an object. For example, thank goodness we have banned opioids so that we can all now finally be safe. Well, how has that worked out? We are now the epicenter of an opioid epidemic in Florida. Human nature is that law breakers will always have access to banned objects, whether it is opioids or the banned gun of the week.
The gun ban way of thinking also reflects a painful ignorance of history, the law, and the U.S. Constitution. There is a reason the Second Amendment to the Constitution was placed in the next amendment right after freedom of speech. The Second Amendment is that important.
The Second Amendment was not placed there to protect hunting rights, target practice rights, clay pigeon shooting rights, gun collecting hobby rights, or any other right of that nature. The purpose of the Second Amendment is to ensure that each person has the means for defense, both personal defense and assisting in the defense of our country against all enemies both foreign and domestic. What part of the phrase, “… the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed,” is unclear? This includes the so-called assault weapons, pistols, sniper rifles, or whatever the weapon of the week may be. The dispute of the gun ban proponents is against the U.S. Constitution and not against the NRA, politicians, pro-gun thinkers, or any other person. In a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, Justice Alito said, “If the fundamental right of self-defense does not protect (us), then the safety of all Americans is left to the mercy of state authorities who may be more concerned about disarming the people than about keeping them safe.”
If the gun ban proponents really want to protect our school children, they will push for armed security officers in each school, and repealing the law which prohibits parents (and school teachers) who have a legally issued concealed carry license, from carrying a concealed weapon on their children’s school grounds, so the parents may assist in the defense of their children if they happen to be on the school grounds.
Joseph Willis
Palmetto
