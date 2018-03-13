Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate young leaders

Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County recognized young people for their extraordinary efforts at the Youth of the Year Celebration Dinner, held at Pier 22 on Feb. 27. The 120 people in attendance included school principals, parents, community leaders, volunteers and club supporters. Those in attendance heard stories from the hearts of eight club members, who shared how the Boys & Girls Clubs have impacted their outlook on life. The messages resonated with hope, encouragement, gratefulness and support.
Natalie B., a junior in high school, Trekel H., a senior and Kalista K., a junior; who are all finalists from their club, bravely stood up in front of the crowd and spoke about how their lives have been positively iinfluenced as a result of the support from the community and their families. Ultimately, Kalista Khadaran was selected as Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County’s 2018-19 Youth of the Year. She will now represent Manatee County in the Florida Youth.
In addition the Youth of the Year runner-ups and winner, we also heard from the Jr. Youth of the Year finalists who gave the audience one word that described themselves. These words included “genuine,” “brave,” “creative,” “ambitious” and “authentic.” Their names are Daimyah, Natalie, Jason, Kamea and Julissa. Congratulations to Julissa who was selected as the overall Junior Youth of the Year winner.
Many thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, as well as the sponsors and supporters that make this possible. The Boys & Girls Clubs are working hard to help the children attain academic excellence, healthy lifestyles and be a positive influence on others.
Anne Lee
Ellenton
