Let’s have a parade in Washington

This letter is a reply to the letter of Thomas Steveley, an obvious “Trump Hater” who is complaining about President Trump wanting a parade in Washington, D.C., on Veterans’ Day. We have parades throughout the country on that day and I see nothing wrong with one in Washington, D.C., regardless of who may be responsible for it. He also criticizes President Trump for getting deferments and not being in the Vietnam War. I would like to remind Mr. Steveley that Democrat President Bill Clinton also received deferments and skipped the military and Democrat President Obama also did not serve in the military. He also mentions the fact that 58,000 men came back from Vietnam in body bags which President Trump had nothing to do with but Democrat President Lyndon Johnson had everything to do with. If you are going to criticize, lets make it a level playing field.
William E. Kemmler
Parrish
