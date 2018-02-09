Stop giving Congressional members free health insurance

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., with, from left, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks to reporters about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 28, 2017. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP