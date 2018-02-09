Congress should protect Mueller’s probe

Protect Robert S. Mueller III and deputy attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein from Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice.
More than ever, we need our representatives to stand strong in congress to protect special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
It is of great importance that our elected officials in Washington, D.C., voice and represent all the Florida voters who are concerned about the present threat to our democracy by the Trump administration.
President Trump has done everything in his power to obstruct justice and undermine Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the work of current Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, his latest obstruction being the reckless release of classified information.
The country and the entire world is watching over our representatives’ actions. This is not a matter of political gain, this is a matter of defending our country’s strength and democracy and their actions will be recorded in history as such. Finally, this issue will be the most critical point in order for me to support your reelection in the next cycle.
Pablo Rojas
Sarasota
