Greed wins over quality of life

To all the Trump supporters out there: for a few pieces of silver — the tax cut — the EPA has been decimated, regulations lifted so that companies can pollute, once pristine national parks will have mining and drilling, the gun ownership rules will be expanded to allow even those with questionable backgrounds to own guns and public education’s needs will be ignored in favor of rich kids’ private academies. All this from a man who cannot tell the truth, and has displayed questionable morals his entire life. You all have made your choice — money over ethics and quality of life.
The development that is assaulting Manatee County and the quality of life here is fed by the same greed displayed by the president. As the waters keep rising and the air quality sours, I hope you all will be happy with your few pieces of silver.
Michele Ferner
Bradenton
