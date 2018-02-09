President’s ‘feel good’ parade distressing

As a mother of two boys that served in the Navy and a husband who served in Korea, this latest idea of have a parade for the president to made him feel good because he likes parades, distresses me.
If the president wants to honor our men and women in the service take the millions that this parade will cost and give them a well-deserved raise or bonus. These men and women who service to protect us as a free democracy don’t need to be trotted out as if this country was run by a dictator.
Joanne Ehrenreich
Bradenton
Comments