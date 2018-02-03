Are our school board members qualified?

While watching a meeting of our local school board recently, it seemed like an almost polite tussle.
Those in the audience to speak during the comments session, were limited by minutes. On the other hand, board members could go on and on. To be fair, some topics need more time than others. But what is relevant to one board member, might not be to another board member, so number of minutes is not the answer. The “yes” votes will be the decision.
Last January, I asked about the criteria for school board members. Apparently it’s still the same — most votes in a district and, hopefully, 18 years of age.
A teacher, on the other hand, must have a license and be certified to be hired. Teachers are on the front line in education. Their knowledge includes methods and techniques of teaching in their area. Education is a process of giving and receiving systematic instruction. The teacher gives and the student receives. Each year is built on previous years.
We want the very best for our students. But there’s some irony here involving criteria for school board members versus criteria for teachers. There’s no doubt in my mind that Superindent Dr. Diane Greene is the most qualified person in the school board meeting. She’s been there and done that. She knows her craft. I speak as a former teacher, supervisor and principal.
The special election in March will probably not fly. There are question marks in the minds of people due to lagging behind in record keeping. Although it’s in check now, question marks are still there. The property tax residents have had an increase this past year. Hitting them again is not wise.
Perhaps the concept of a school board is antiquated. Most professions go within for policies.
Jane Gattuso
Palmetto
