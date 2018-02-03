America is being held hostage by greed

There’s a sickening pattern occurring with the now Republican-controlled government that I saw coming long ago. Trump, favored by evangelical Christians, has surrounded himself with hard-right conservative Christian cabinet members. He has appointed the same hard-right conservative Christian-minded judges in courts.
Trump practices censorship and represses science. He raised tariffs on solar imports. Why? Perhaps to cripple the industry to boost the wealthy fossil fuel industry that supports him as he denies climate change.
He strives to block Latino and Muslim immigrants. Why?
Latinos usually vote Democratic. Christians usually vote Republican. Anyone seeing the pattern here?
He is attempting to concentrate Christianity and Republican voters in our once-free country in order to maintain control of the government only to control the nation’s wealth.
Christians were promised the eradication of gay rights and abortion That was a ruse. It will not and cannot happen as we don’t get two bites of the Supreme Court case apple. The matters are settled permanently, yet evangelicals were duped and now the GOP has America’s wealth in their fat pockets. That’s the true goal and agenda of the GOP and it has been a smashing success.
They don’t care about “Christian values.” They only seek to manipulate voters with unfounded fear and impossible to fulfill grandiose promises … exactly like how religion works. Republicans long ago learned to abuse the evangelical base as potentially malleable and easily manipulated voters. They got what they want, largely through lies, false fears and demonization of opponents and that’s where it stops.
Now they are re-structuring our country with bigoted and biased judges to defend their wealth-stealing goal with no intention or ability to fulfill their original promises.
America is currently being held hostage by greedy manipulative charlatans. And we sadly and embarrassingly fell for their scam.
Gerrard Wilbur
Bradenton
