The yellow-light solution

Red-light cameras seem to be a mixed benefit/solution but very expensive and very controversial. Have you considered a “Yellow Light Solution”? While traveling throughout Europe I noticed an unexpected but logical traffic control in several countries. When approaching a busy intersection I would come to a flashing yellow light about a half-block before the intersection. The yellow light would only start flashing a few seconds before the light at the corner of the busy intersection turned yellow. In other words, it was a “pre-warning” of a light change coming shortly. It’s amazing how you respond to the flashing yellow light to slow you down so that when you arrive at the busy intersection you are better prepared to respond to the yellow and red light.
I believe that many times drivers go through on yellow or even red because the light change hits without warning. The light turns yellow, the driver looks in the rear view mirror and sees a car directly behind and is concerned about a rear end collision if he/she slams on their brakes to quickly, so they accelerate instead. An extra half-block warning allows a more moderate response to the upcoming red light. My own experience was a very positive and grateful response to the extra warning and I noticed how the traffic seemed to flow more smoothly at the busy intersections.
Just a suggestion to resolve the issue, save some money, and save some lives.
Don Westerhoff
Bradenton
