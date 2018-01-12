Local hospitals are too crowded ‘in season’

Why is it that for decades Bradenton hospitals every year in season can’t handle the influx of patients? After this many years of the increasingly demanding need , it seems our community has not found a way to anticipate and provide the medical care both in number of beds and trained personnel to handle the yearly crisis.
Case in point, on Jan. 9, I accompanied a patient to Manatee Memorial Hospital. The patient had not eaten in four days and had only been able to drink about six ounces, it was reported. The patient could barely sit up yet we were told there was not one bed or stretcher to put her in. There are people all throughout this emergency room laying in chairs the best they can, and looking miserable and sick. One hospital employee told us they were on diversion. When asked what that meant, I was told it meant they’re only taking stroke and heart attack and very ill patients right away. Everyone else must wait and go through the process. We had to wait a very long time for any real help. I called Blake Hospital and another local hospital and it was no different.
Why has it been like this for so many years?
God help us. I am speaking up to try to make a difference for our community and our citizens.
Never miss a local story.
Deborah Mott
Bradenton
Comments