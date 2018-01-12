Replace Vern Buchanan with a Democrat

If there wasn’t a reason to vote Vern Buchanan out of office before, we have one now. Replacing Mr. Buchanan with a Democrat this fall is our best chance to exert control over the “out of control” Republicans in the federal government.
Recently, we received word of the two latest Republican attacks on our health and well-being. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced a new five-year plan for gas and oil exploration. We cannot allow the devastation caused by offshore drilling to destroy our nation’s fragile ecology and tourism industry.
On the same day, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalizing marijuana. This federal policy had allowed individual states to determine laws regulating marijuana as long as they prohibited its sale to minors and its transportation across state lines. Session’s memo rescinds this policy and allows federal prosecutors to enforce federal laws against marijuana production, sale and use (including within states where it has been legalized).
I am sure that Congressman Vern Buchanan objects to federal plans for oil drilling off our shores. And I am sure that Mr. Buchanan will complain about the federal government overriding our state’s marijuana laws. But, the only solution to this madness is with a Democratically controlled Congress. And our part in that solution is to replace Vern Buchanan in the House of Representatives with a Democrat.
James Frazier
Bradenton
