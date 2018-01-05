A similar voice in Arlington, Texas: James Anton had several yard signs last summer declaring: “Impeach Trump now.”
Letters to the Editor

The 25th Amendment must be invoked to avoid nuclear war

January 05, 2018 02:01 PM

The people need assurance that Donald Trump does not have the capability of starting nuclear war. Congress must ensure that he is restrained!

The people have seen Trump’s erratic behavior and recognize that he is unfit to hold office of the President. A move must be made to call upon the 25th Amendment, before more damage is done.

These are frightening times for “We The People.”

The Mueller investigation must be protected. The People will rally should Trump fire him.

We need to know Congress is looking out for us. Please take action, and urge Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan and Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson to do the right thing. This unfit president must be removed at the earliest possible date.

Mary Ellen Gambutti

Sarasota

