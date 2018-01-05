Shout-out to Herald’s team from shivering Shamrock team

What first began as a responsibility 10 years ago has now become something I look forward to every January. That is, writing a thank-you note to the Bradenton Herald for its coverage of The Clancy’s Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge. We’ve just celebrated our 10th anniversary of charging into the Gulf to raise money for local kids in need, well exceeding $200,000 for 10 years of “shivering!”
While the 58-degree temperature and 10-25 knot winds made for a dicey dive, our hearts were surely warmed by the support of the crowd on Bradenton Beach and the celebration with continued fun-fundraising awaiting us at Clancy’s Irish Pub. A special shout-out to the band, “Souls On Soul,” who helped warm us up at the after-party. And HUGE thanks to all the costumed participants who kick up the fun factor on the beach. We had Dominoes, Toucans, A Bearded Lady (The 2018 Winner), Shamrocks and a masked Super Plunger, complete with plumbing tool. If we only knew whose drone was photographing overhead, what a bonus that would be... I digress.
I was always taught that the biggest part of receiving a gift was the heart of the thoughtful giver and always, always say “Thank You.” Well, we surely received an abundance of gifts from our supporters, both personal and business, local news organizations and wonderful write-ups from this paper in particular. Reporter Richard Dymond’s enthusiasm captures the nature of our serious “fun-draising,” and Features/Social Media Editor Jana Morreale has never let us down. Thank you both and the Bradenton Herald for your stories, online videos and your heart. On behalf of the Shamrock Shiver Committee, we extend our genuine gratitude and warmest wishes for a Happy, Healthy 2018!
Liza Gorin
Bradenton
