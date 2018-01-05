Letters to the Editor

North, South Korea show glimmer of hope (sans Trump)

January 05, 2018 02:00 PM

As someone who spent 13 months with the U.S. Army in the front lines of North Korea, during 1952-53, I’m pleased to see a faint glimmer of hope upon learning that Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, and Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, are on verge of a dialogue to discuss improving ties and easing military tensions.

It was U.S. President Harry S Truman and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin who made the decision to divide the nation of Korea at the 38th parallel, resulting in a costly three-year war and subsequent 65 years of occupation and animosity between the separated country.

The disagreements pertaining to North and South Korea must be settled between the two factions, without external influences, as it should have been in 1950.

Now, if against all odds, the current unstable president of the United States can be banned from the negotiations, hopefully there will be an amicable solution to this serious problem.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Skip Hannon

Bradenton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell

    Judy Henshaw was named Bradenton Police Department Volunteer of the Year. After six years, she has some stories to tell.

Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell

Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell 1:15

Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell
A Saint Padre Pio shrine in Bradenton was the first of its kind in Florida 0:57

A Saint Padre Pio shrine in Bradenton was the first of its kind in Florida
Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

View More Video