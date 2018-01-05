North, South Korea show glimmer of hope (sans Trump)

As someone who spent 13 months with the U.S. Army in the front lines of North Korea, during 1952-53, I’m pleased to see a faint glimmer of hope upon learning that Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, and Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, are on verge of a dialogue to discuss improving ties and easing military tensions.
It was U.S. President Harry S Truman and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin who made the decision to divide the nation of Korea at the 38th parallel, resulting in a costly three-year war and subsequent 65 years of occupation and animosity between the separated country.
The disagreements pertaining to North and South Korea must be settled between the two factions, without external influences, as it should have been in 1950.
Now, if against all odds, the current unstable president of the United States can be banned from the negotiations, hopefully there will be an amicable solution to this serious problem.
Skip Hannon
Bradenton
