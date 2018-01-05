Letters to the Editor

Red-light cameras catch law-breakers, so stop whining

January 05, 2018 02:00 PM

I am sick and tired of people thinking that getting caught committing a crime is an invasion of their privacy. Traffic light cameras are no different then any other security camera that guard and protect our safety every time we go to a bank, shopping center, convenience store, pumping gas or drive into their parking lots.

How many times does law enforcement utilize these cameras, and now body cams, to locate and convict robbers, muggers or car thieves? Red-light cameras are no different.

If you commit a crime, you should be caught. If you kill or injure one of my family members or friends with a gun or a car, by running a red light, there is no difference, it’s still a crime. I want you caught and convicted of these crimes. If you don’t want to pay the fine or do the time, don’t commit the crime. It’s that simple.

Thank you, Melissa Wandall, for having the stamina and fortitude to pursue and get this law passed (The Mark Wandell Safety Act). As you may or may not know, Melissa’s husband was killed by a red-light runner. She has fought long and hard to keep this horrible act of personal suffering from ever happening to any of us. Come on, people – doesn’t your common sense tell you that committing a crime is wrong?

Grant Klosner

Bradenton

