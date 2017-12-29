President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Letters to the Editor

A true leader doesn’t resort to manipulation

December 29, 2017 02:09 PM

Dear Editor:

It never fails to amaze me why people will continue to support someone despite any negative attributes, allegations, accusations and who has been proven to lie outright. It is truly baffling that anyone would stand by such a person ... unless they have been manipulated.

Would you trust the outcome of a trial of an accused criminal if he was found not guilty because one by one the jurors were replaced with the criminal’s family and close friends?

Would you trust the outcome of a trial of an accused criminal if one by one witnesses against him mysteriously disappeared?

Would you trust the outcome of a trial if the judge was mysteriously and abruptly fired?

Would you trust the outcome of a trial if the prosecutor was mysteriously and abruptly fired?

And now Trump has seven banned words: “vulnerable,” “diversity,” “entitlement,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

The only purpose in doing this is to manipulate the public.

No leader of merit should ever have to resort to manipulation.

When you practice censorship, muzzle science, demonize opposition and eliminate witnesses despite factual evidence, you are creating a dictatorship and destroy democracy.

Our newly elected president is doing exactly all of that.

Our new president is a master of manipulation.

This is not what makes a country “great.”

Gerrard Wilbur

Bradenton

