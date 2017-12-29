Tax cuts may edge us closer to revolution against government

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, former assistant secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under President Ronald Reagan in 1981, does not mince words.
In a recent Information Clearing House article titled “Plunder Capitalism,” he notes that the “entire purpose” of the tax cut recently passed by Congress and sighed by President Trump is to make stock and bond holders richer, thus further polarizing society into a vast arena of poverty and near poverty. Meanwhile, the “One Percent or more precisely a fraction of One Percent" wallows in billions of dollars.
Dr. Roberts contends that “unless our rulers can continue to control the explanations, the tax cut edges us closer to revolution resulting from complete distrust of government.”
The tax bill, Dr. Roberts observes, is illustrative of a “total failure of capitalism. Capitalism is now merely a looting machine.”
Robert Phillipoff
Bradenton
