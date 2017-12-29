I have come to learn the hard way the judicial system I believed in growing up does not exist. What I see now is a corrupt, unfair and unjust system, for many reasons. Of course I, like everyone else want people who commit crimes behind bars but what happens when an innocent man is locked up? What happens when a black man spends years longer in jail charged with the same crime as a white man but who got less time? What happens when someone with no money goes to prison? Without money you must rely on a public defender who has way more cases than is humanly possibly to care about.
There is a rich and poor system of justice in this country. The absolute worst part about our judicial system is prosecutors who act as judge and jury and without remorse. Prosecutors who go after people for their own political gain, to move up in the food chain and to pad their conviction rates. Worst of all there is no recourse for their bad deeds. They do what they want to who ever they want with no one to stop them.
There are absolutely men and woman in jail who are innocent. There are some who are guilty, but serving unequally long terms due to their race or an inadequate legal defense due to their financial standing. Believe it or not it can happen to you. One second you are a happy loving family, the next a member is accused of a crime they did not commit. The next two years of your life are torn apart, all your hard-earned money is given trying to prove their innocence and even when you are found not guilty the rest of your life has been ripped apart . . . forever.
Lee Darter
Bradenton Beach
