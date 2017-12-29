Special interests come before citizens in Congress

I‘m sad I have to say that my country, which I immigrated to as a child, is no longer the country that I so loved and admired.
Its leaders, regardless of party affiliation, are more interested in obtaining and maintaining their party and their jobs than in doing what is best for its citizens. The degree of support they receive from organizations and corporations in order to have them elected and maintain their support is astounding. Self-interest has replaced patriotism and threatens our maintenance as a true democracy.
Some examples: The telecommunication industry has, to date, contributed $101 million, almost equally distributed between Republicans and Democrats. For the 2016 campaigns for members of Congress, the gun lobby contributed $5.9 million to support the GOP candidates and $106,000 to Democrats. A good example of how much individuals receive would be Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin. His campaign received $171,977. Over his time in office, the NRA and its cohorts have paid him $336,597 and he’s received $722,646 from the telecommunicates who are currently attempting to take over the internet. Even knowing that such a takeover is dreaded by most of his neighbors in Wisconsin, which way would you think Congressman Ryan would vote?
Contributions by special interests should be disallowed. Contributions by individuals should be controlled by established limitations. Allowing them to be tax-deductible might be considered.
Never miss a local story.
Let’s get our country’s leaders back to focusing on serving our citizens and not be corrupted by the influence of special interest groups and powerful commercial organizations.
Reinhold Klein
Bradenton
Comments