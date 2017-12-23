Tax cuts will benefit only the wealthy in 10 years

Happy Holidays to the wealthy of America. Now that the GOP has managed to sell out the poor and the middle class with their tax bill, it is clear that those in Washington who are supposed to represent us are not doing anything of the kind. Our country is being run by children (“mine is the best!”) and by money. Not that we are surprised, we just need to remember that come November 2018.
According to the Americans for Tax Fairness analysis, by 2027 (less than 10 years from now), 83 percent of the tax cuts will go to the top 1 percent. By that same year, 92 million middle-class American families will pay more in taxes. Those who represent us think that we either won’t notice, or we are OK with it. They are sorely mistaken. They also hope we overlook the fact that this bill will add $1.5 trillion to $2.2 trillion to the federal deficit which will trigger automatic cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and other programs that people count on.
All of us who are outraged that income inequality will be increased by this bill and who want to protect the poor and middle class need to make it clear that we will be voting for new representation in Washington. Only then can we begin to take back our country from the wealthy and powerful.
Jenni Casale
Palmetto
