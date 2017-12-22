GOP ‘spreading more manure than a Texas cattle ranch’ for tax overhaul

The Republican politicians are spreading more manure than a Texas cattle ranch trying to convince the American people that this is a middle-class tax cut plan and that we the people want this.
Come on, guys, at least try to look convincing when you give your press releases instead of those grins on your face that look like the cat that ate the canary. The American people are not stupid, and most know a con when they hear it. Instead of calling it the middle-class tax plan, maybe you politicians ought to change it to the Corporation & Stock Portfolio Profit Increase Plan, which will benefit mostly them and the wealthy.
It seems that neither the Republicans nor Democrats really care about the problems of those who built this country, like the working middle class, or we would have better healthcare, a better social security system and definitely a better Medicare plan for the seniors. So watch out, politicians, because it looks like the American people are starting to wake up and are not buying your line of bull any more.
Things could change at the ballot box — just look to Alabama.
William E. Moore
Bradenton
