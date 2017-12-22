Riverview Boulevard resident begs motorists to slow down

While we are in agreement with Ed Goff’s letter to the editor with regard to something needing to be done to insure the safety of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians along Riverview Boulevard, we would guess he is probably not a property owner who resides directly on Riverview Boulevard. We live on the stretch of Riverview between 20th Street West and 26th Street West, and there is absolutely no room to incorporate a “10- to 12-foot-wide trail for exclusive use of bicyclists, pedestrians…” let alone a “green safety zone” without infringing upon property owners’ land. And the idea of wanting to provide “restroom facilities” along the SUN Trail? How many residents who live on Riverview would agree to this addition?
There are several problems that need to be addressed regarding Riverview Boulevard that should take precedent over any implementation of a SUN Trail. First and foremost is the speed that too many motorists drive racing through our neighborhood. The incorporation of strategically placed speed bumps would be one idea to be discussed. We are afraid that it is just a matter of time before one of these speeding law-breakers causes an accident that could cost someone his or her life. SLOW DOWN for everyone’s safety!
Secondly, bicyclists need to share the road with the cars and vice versa. If there is a sidewalk, ride your bike on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, instead of riding in the middle of the street interrupting routine traffic flow, move over and let the cars pass. And motorists, drive with care. The way people are traveling this narrow boulevard is a recipe for disaster.
Finally, motorists, slow down. This simple remedy will save lives without having to relocate trees, tear into people’s properties, or erect restroom facilities.
Never miss a local story.
Michael Zimmerman
Bradenton
Comments