Jean Griswold, founder of Grisold Home Care
Jean Griswold, founder of Grisold Home Care Provided photo
Jean Griswold, founder of Grisold Home Care Provided photo

Letters to the Editor

Home care director reflects on founder Jean Griswold’s vision

December 21, 2017 10:02 AM

As our 35th anniversary year comes to an end, we want to reflect on the great impact of our founder, Jean Griswold. In 1982, the first Griswold Home Care office opened, fulfilling founder Jean Griswold’s goal of providing care that could keep seniors, the infirmed, and those recovering from injury in the place they love most – their homes. In the 35 years since, Griswold Home Care’s thousands of caregivers have seen to the daily needs and comfort of hundreds of thousands of clients across the country.

We’d like to wish a very happy holiday to all our clients, caregivers, professionals and otherwise, who selflessly endeavor to keep the spirit of Jean Griswold alive and thriving. Sadly, Jean Griswold passed away earlier this year at age 86, but we see her vision in action in Manatee every day.

Happy Holidays,

Wil Vigil, director

Lakewood Ranch

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

    Market at 14950 Golf Course Road, Parrish, open Wednesday through Saturday weekly.

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish
Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

View More Video