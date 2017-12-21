Home care director reflects on founder Jean Griswold’s vision

As our 35th anniversary year comes to an end, we want to reflect on the great impact of our founder, Jean Griswold. In 1982, the first Griswold Home Care office opened, fulfilling founder Jean Griswold’s goal of providing care that could keep seniors, the infirmed, and those recovering from injury in the place they love most – their homes. In the 35 years since, Griswold Home Care’s thousands of caregivers have seen to the daily needs and comfort of hundreds of thousands of clients across the country.
We’d like to wish a very happy holiday to all our clients, caregivers, professionals and otherwise, who selflessly endeavor to keep the spirit of Jean Griswold alive and thriving. Sadly, Jean Griswold passed away earlier this year at age 86, but we see her vision in action in Manatee every day.
Happy Holidays,
Wil Vigil, director
Lakewood Ranch
