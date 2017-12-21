Wakeland’s music teacher puts joy in students’ lives

Please allow me to submit a response to your recent article entitled “Wakeland Elementary ensemble rises above expectations.” The other half of that story is this: “Wakeland Elementary music teacher rises above expectations.”
Ian Cicco, the Wakeland music teacher is a shining example of what teaching is all about: inspiring in students the joy of learning. My daughters, who are in kindergarten and second grade, love their music class and this year’s performance was awesome. Not just rote memorization of songs, these students performed and shared the joy they feel in music.
It is inspiring to see such young kids achieve a mastery of music in a way that shines through in their smiles and concentration on the songs they sing. Thank you to Wakeland Principal Mario Mendoza for creating a supportive place for so many highly capable and caring professionals like Mr. Cicco.
Thank you, Mr. Cicco, for inspiring a love of music in your Wakeland students. The joy they take from music will be with them their whole lives thanks to your passion and dedication.
Catherine Ferrer
Bradenton
