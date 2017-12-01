Letters to the Editor

Confusion in new county impact fee handbook favors developers

December 01, 2017 05:38 PM

Developers and builders should be required to pay any and all costs related to impact fee computation and approval. The review, calculations and evaluations related to each application should be a part of the process charged to the applicant.

Any and all impact fee cost changes should be solely driven by what is the administrative cost to Manatee County. This should apply to any and all new growth or expansion of existing growth. The cost to expedite the collection and disbursement of such funds, preparation of periodic reports, statistics, budget and audits, future analysis and coordination of the disbursement and collection of old and new fee money should also be charged to the applicant.

It appears that collection of impact fees for mixed uses, vertical stacking and change of the growth for new residential and commercial property is not being maximized.

Developers and landowners should not be allowed to obtain reduced credits to minimize impact fees by allowing manipulation assessments, appraisals or methods that reduce impact fees. Under no circumstances should the County Commission give to a hearing officer sole decision on impact fee disputes.

In conclusion, the growth and cost for development of the county should be controlled by the Board who represent the people. It should not be controlled by the profit-minded developers and landowners and their supporters. This appears to be contrary to the best interest of the current tax paying residents.

Some of the staff recommendations are confusing and do not appear to be in the best interest of Manatee County at this time. Any decisions made at the Dec. 7 meeting should be to maximize the impact fee collections and retention of same by the County.

Jim Kaiser, President

Ernest “Sandy” Marshall, 1st Vice President

Federation of Manatee County Community Associations Inc.

