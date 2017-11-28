If you study GOP tax plan’s ‘fine print,’ you probably won’t like what you find.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Banking Committee, does a TV news interview about the GOP tax bill Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. Corker, who's also chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and who has feuded in the past with President Donald Trump, is wavering on his support for the sweeping tax bill even as Trump heads to the Capitol today to meet with Republicans about his agenda. J. Scott Applewhite AP