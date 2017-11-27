Signs posted when the Point Pleasant Point fence was installed
Letters to the Editor

City working with property owner in Point Pleasant

November 27, 2017 04:17 PM

As the Bradenton City councilman of Ward 3, which includes Point Pleasant, I have been working toward a resolution to the property dispute along the Manatee River. I have spoken with representatives from both sides, heard their concerns, and have used the information as a starting point for negotiation. Ryan Snyder, who has a claim on said property, and I have now had several conversations and have discussed an agreement that I believe everyone will find quite amicable.

I have found Mr. Snyder to be a reasonable businessman who has the welfare of his family at the forefront as any father would. I also understand the feelings of the neighbors who believe they have lost long-term property rights. At this point, Mr. Snyder’s attorney, Stephen Dye, is in negotiation with our city attorney, Bill Lisch, and I cannot comment on this any further. I would ask that all citizens please take a pause during this holiday season and know that the City is trying to do what is best for everyone. My best wishes to you and yours during the holidays.

Patrick M. Roff

Councilman, Ward 3

City of Bradenton

