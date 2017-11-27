RAM clinic was a lifesaver for this Bradenton widow

I would like to express my sincere thanks & gratitude to all the wonderful people who donated their time, talent, effort, funds and products to make Bradenton’s recent RAM clinic weekend at Manatee Technical College possible. Hundreds of men, women and children received much-needed care they otherwise would have had to continue to forgo, extending their pain, suffering and difficulties indefinitely.
This third year’s whirlwind clinic provided dental X-rays, multiple fillings, extractions or cleaning, eye tests and exams, eyeglasses and a wide range of medical services, tests, treatments and prescriptions.
One disappointment on my part is their cancellation of the pet clinic this year. But they did offer spay/neuter vouchers.
Admission tickets were distributed at 3 a.m., and 12 port-a-potties were setup in the parking lot.
The Salvation Army Emergency Services truck volunteers cooked up hot Bob Evans croissants, orange juice and coffee between 5 and 6 a.m. For lunch the clinic provided everyone with a large hot dog, apple, potato chips and juice, and water bottles were available all day.
At 6 a.m., everyone was welcomed at the door by RAM founder Stan Brock, who brought truckloads of medical equipment and volunteers all the way from Tennessee.
I’m a 60-year-old widow and over the two days I received, free of charge, a flu shot, eye exams, two pairs designer brand eyeglasses, medical services, prescriptions and a sorely needed abscessed tooth extraction, for which I was given a baggie of antibiotic capsules.
I’m so very grateful to all the selfless professionals, students, sponsors, organizers, founders, all-around helpers and samaritans who came together that weekend to help all those in need. God bless you all.
Sue Staron
Bradenton
