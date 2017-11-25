Letters to the Editor

Buchanan never asked about GOP tax plan

November 25, 2017 03:46 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

It seems like I receive a weekly email from our Congressman Vern Buchanan, asking if I support this issue or that issue and to respond to his informal survey.

The biggest vote of his career just took place, but he never bothered to ask me if I support the GOP tax plan or not. Was he afraid of the answer he might receive?

When is our Congressman going to start supporting the working people in his district, instead of the rich and powerful that will enjoy 85 percent of the benefit of this tax bill? Who does he really support?

Kevin Renauer

Bradenton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery

    Tyler Orban shows you how to pick out the perfect Poinsettia at Orban’s Nursery’s annual Poinsettia Open House.

How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery

How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery 0:56

How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery
A look back at Black Friday 2017 1:28

A look back at Black Friday 2017
Pets and Their People: The Hennessy's Calendar Girls 0:55

Pets and Their People: The Hennessy's Calendar Girls

View More Video