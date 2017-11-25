Buchanan never asked about GOP tax plan

It seems like I receive a weekly email from our Congressman Vern Buchanan, asking if I support this issue or that issue and to respond to his informal survey.
The biggest vote of his career just took place, but he never bothered to ask me if I support the GOP tax plan or not. Was he afraid of the answer he might receive?
When is our Congressman going to start supporting the working people in his district, instead of the rich and powerful that will enjoy 85 percent of the benefit of this tax bill? Who does he really support?
Kevin Renauer
Bradenton
Comments